The headteacher of a Lichfield primary school has said she will not be rushed into reopening the school before it is safe to do so.

The Government has earmarked some pupils to return to classes from 1st June as coronavirus lockdown measures are eased.

It would mean Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 children back at their desks with social distancing measures in place.

But in a letter to parents, Katie Stanley, headteacher of Charnwood Primary Academy, said plans still needed to be put in place before such a move could happen.

“In school we are currently looking at the guidelines given by the Department for Education and are looking at how we can implement this and ensure safety for your children and our staff. “There are many decisions to be made and none of them will be taken lightly. “We will not be rushed into operating something that won’t be safe enough for all involved.” Katie Stanley, Charnwood Primary Academy

Mrs Stanley said measures such as staggered start and finish times, as well as children not mixing beyond their classes of no more than 15.

She also said home learning would change “as teachers cannot teach all day and be available to support home learning”.

The school will also close on Friday lunchtimes to all but the children of key workers to allow for deep cleaning and staff to plan teaching for the following week.

The headteacher added that she was aware that not all children would return to the classroom even if they are eligible too.