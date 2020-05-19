A Lichfield schoolgirl’s efforts have seen her raise more than £2,200 for a local charity.
Ella Ho set out to walk at least four miles a day for 30 days to help St Giles Hospice.
The nine-year-old St Michael’s Primary School pupil decided to take on the challenge after the hospice cared for a terminally ill relative in 2018.
She completed the last of her walks on Saturday (16th May).
Ella’s father Wie-Men said:
“St Giles Hospice is close to our hearts as they looked after my wife’s cousin during her final days as she lost her battle to cancer in 2018.
“St Giles were amazing and so supportive towards the whole family, and still are.
“Ella decided to challenge herself during lockdown, so every day for 30 days she decided to walk at least four miles to raise much-needed funds for the hospice.”Wie-Men Ho