A Lichfield schoolgirl’s efforts have seen her raise more than £2,200 for a local charity.

Ella Ho set out to walk at least four miles a day for 30 days to help St Giles Hospice.

Ella Ho on one of her walks

The nine-year-old St Michael’s Primary School pupil decided to take on the challenge after the hospice cared for a terminally ill relative in 2018.

She completed the last of her walks on Saturday (16th May).

Ella’s father Wie-Men said: