A Lichfield secondary school student is celebrating success in a national contest.

Isabel Ainsworth, who attends The Friary School, has been awarded first prize in the prestigious Design Competition run by University College School.

The competition asked for pupils to come up with a product to improve the lives of people living through the coronavirus pandemic.

Entrants had to supply preliminary drawings, rationales and a final design.

Isabel’s design was based around the theme of home office equipment and saw her win £50 in Amazon vouchers. The Year 9 pupil will also see her design manufactured.

Matt Allman, headteacher at The Friary School, added:

“Isabel is a fantastic student who we are very proud of. “We are thrilled she has done so superbly in this national competition and the creativity and commitment we see here is only what she shows each and every day.” Matt Allman, The Friary School

Competition organiser Henry Franks added: