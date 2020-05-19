Police in Lichfield and Burntwood are taking part in a campaign to tackle speeding drivers.

The operation launched yesterday (18th May) in a bid to ensure people stick to the limits as they return to the roads after the coronavirus lockdown.

The campaign is split into two phases, with the first spreading the message on social media, before an increase in visible speed enforcement at speeding hotspots from 25th May.

Chief Inspector Matt Derrick, from Staffordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: