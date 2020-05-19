Police in Lichfield and Burntwood are taking part in a campaign to tackle speeding drivers.
The operation launched yesterday (18th May) in a bid to ensure people stick to the limits as they return to the roads after the coronavirus lockdown.
The campaign is split into two phases, with the first spreading the message on social media, before an increase in visible speed enforcement at speeding hotspots from 25th May.
Chief Inspector Matt Derrick, from Staffordshire Roads Policing Unit, said:
“As people begin to use the roads more as lockdown restrictions are eased, we’re asking all road users to travel within the speed limits.
“Remember just a few extra miles per hour can make all the difference to your reaction, breaking distances and ultimate consequence of any collision.
“Although the roads have been significantly quieter during lockdown, sadly we have seen some very excessive speeds on our county’s roads.
“Now more than ever we need people to be speed aware and protect themselves and other road users; particularly at a time when more cyclists and pedestrians are about.
“This campaign supports our on-going work as part of Operation Lightning, which aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on the roads of Staffordshire and to disrupt and deter criminals from using the road network.”Chief Inspector Matt Derrick, Staffordshire Police
I find ‘police join campaign to tackle speeding speeding’ an interesting statement of someone doing their job, that said – it’s a very welcome initiative.
As someone who lives on a busy road just outside Lichfield, speeding is a constant issue.
From freedom of information requests we have submitted we know that we have the same volume of traffic as a dual carriageway, with 74% recorded speeding offences (45mph+) when the Safety Camera Van attends, yet Highways/Staffordshire CC/LDC are utterly intransigent to the prospect of putting in average speed cameras, yet it was deemed significant enough a problem that a bypass was considered some years ago. Funny that.
Evidently the changing habits approach and the messaging (“Think!”) has not worked, it is time for rigid enforcement, more points, increased fines. People have the attitude that speeding is some right, that speed limits are simply a hindrance to their journey – with no thought of the residents who live in these villages. Time for the hammer.
Leave a comment