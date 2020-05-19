Police say a car fire in Stonnall was started deliberately.
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning (16th May) on Whitacre Lane.
PCSO Andrea Horsnall said two vehicles were set alight.
“The offender approached the property and poured flammable liquid over the two vehicles that were parked adjacent to the house.
“Flames engulfed both vehicles and spread to the garage and side of the house.
“If you have any information about this targeted attack, please contact Staffordshire Police on 101 and quote log 56 of 16/05/20.”PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police