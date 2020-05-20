Police are trying to trace a thief who broke into a shed in Chasetown.

An Einhell petrol hedge trimmer was taken from an address on Highfields Road.

The theft is believed to have happened at some point between 16th and 19th May.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“The offender is believed to have broken into the shed by cutting off the padlock. “If possible, people should consider enhanced security for their sheds with an alarm.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call 101 quoting incident 0250 of 19/05/2020.