The boss of a Lichfield cutlery business has revealed how the company is changing to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

Arthur Price experienced the first complete shutdown in the firm’s 118 year history because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But a small team of staff have now been working to ensure orders can be processed after the historic firm saw an increase in online sales.

Simon Price

CEO Simon Price explained:

“At the end of March, I’ll be honest, I didn’t know what the future held for the company. “But we had many online orders, so with lots of planning – and a very small team of five people – we were able to recently start fulfilling sales will adhering to strict safety working rules. “It is lots of small steps as we adapt to this new norm, but demand is steadily rising, and you can see how life has changed over the last three months just by looking at our cutlery sales.” Simon Price

Simon’s son James is the fifth generation of the family to work in the business.

And the pair have been teaming up in the warehouse to ensure online orders are processed.

“Online demand is increasing and my Dad and I are working flat out to pack the orders as our shops across the UK and factories in Sheffield or Birmingham will remain closed until it is safe to open. “I spent many summer holidays working in the warehouse, learning about the business and this has helped me fulfill many more orders than we had expected. “We have lots of brand-new stock across all ranges, but it is interesting how different product patterns are coming to the fore, many of which are enjoying a renaissance.” James Price

“Demand for all products higher than we expected”

Simon added that customers had been buying up everyday items as well as high-ticket silver service pieces as people across the country recreate restaurant dining experiences at home.

“With fewer people commuting, home-schooling and many furloughed, people and families are obviously together more at normal mealtimes. “Takeaway sales are rocketing, Zoom parties and quizzes are the new entertainment, and movie nights replacing a trip to the pub or a restaurant. “With so many anniversaries, birthdays and weddings being missed, people are certainly being creative and finding ways to make their ‘big night in’ feel as special as possible. “We’ve seen demand for all products higher than we expected, including on our prestigious high-ticket silver-plate cutlery sets, as people aim to recreate that ‘going out’ experience in their own home.” Simon Price

The company has now launched a ‘stay at home’ sale with 35% off everything and free UK delivery until the end of May.

James said:

James Price

“For the remainder of May we are going for it with a huge promotion. “The 35% off is a big saving, especially on our silver canteens, but the offer is across every single item and there is no silly nonsense of minimum orders or charging for delivery. “It’s a simple, transparent offer, but only available until the end of May.” James Price

For more details and to buy visit www.arthurprice.com.