A Lichfield auction house is toasting the success an historic poster after it went under the hammer.

The advertising for Adnams Brewers and Maltsters was sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers today (20th May).

The poster, which features the Southwold brewery and dates to around 1900, fetched £420.

A cavalry helmet sold at auction in Lichfield

Other items sold include a 19th Century cavalry helmet which went for £750 and 1940s Bishop Auckland football programmes that netted £900.

The auction house has moved to online-only sales due to the coronavirus crisis.

A spokesperson for the auction house said:

“Due to COVID-19, we are unable to accommodate members of the public, but our online auctions function safely, securely and efficiently, plus have the power to reach bidders all over the world.” Richard Winterton Auctioneers spokesperson

For more details on upcoming sales, visit the Richard Winterton Auctioneers website.