A communications officer at Lichfield District Council has been recognised for her work in a new campaign.

Esther Epstein has been featured in the West Midlands Employers #EverydayHeroes initiative.

The press and communications officer has worked for the local authority for 17 years and has stepped in as interim manager since just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

As well as creating a dedicated section on the council’s website about the impact of COVID-19 on services, she has also been part of the project with Central England Co-op to support vulnerable people during the crisis.

Esther said:

“I’m so happy to have been nominated and chosen to be part of the #EverydayHeroes campaign. “I love my role, and it has never been as important as it is now to get clear, informative and timely communications out to our residents and businesses. “To be recognised for the contribution I am making to the community is such a boost.” Esther Epstein, Lichfield District Council

Other projects she has worked on include a PR and social media campaign that has helped identify 1,390 of the 1,600 businesses across Lichfield and Burntwood eligible for Government funding.

“One of the most challenging times”

Rebecca Davis, chief executive of West Midlands Employers, said:

“Esther stepped into the position of interim manager at one of the most challenging times. “She plays a critical role in communicating critical issues with both teams across her council and the wider community. She deserves to be recognised for everything she is doing.” Rebecca Davis, West Midlands Employers

Diane Tilley, chief executive of Lichfield District Council, added: