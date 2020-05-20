A Lichfield care home has come up with a blooming great idea to keep residents entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.
Staff and residents at The Spires care home have decided to join a virtual version of a popular horticultural show show.
Their homemade version of the Chelsea Flower Show comes after organisers of the event opted to continue in a digital format with people creating displays in their own homes and gardens.
Residents at the care home gave communal tubs a makeover and spruced up their own flower pots as part of the ‘Virtual Chelsea’ event.
They also took part in gardening quizzes and completed themed crosswords.
Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires said:
“The Chelsea Flower Show is a much loved event at the home and residents get so much from spending time in our gardens.
“In these unprecedented times, we are so lucky that the residents can still enjoy the peaceful green spaces.
“Our dedicated gardening team made up of staff and residents alike, have worked so hard to get our garden beautiful for the summer.
“The residents are enjoying the peaceful sound of the water feature, plus it looks beautiful too.
“Continuing to provide a range of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities for our residents is more important than ever, and we continue to ensure that the group activities are smaller, adhering to social distancing advice”Amy Doyle, The Spires