A Lichfield care home has come up with a blooming great idea to keep residents entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

Staff and residents at The Spires care home have decided to join a virtual version of a popular horticultural show show.

Their homemade version of the Chelsea Flower Show comes after organisers of the event opted to continue in a digital format with people creating displays in their own homes and gardens.

Some of the planters at The Spires care home

Residents at the care home gave communal tubs a makeover and spruced up their own flower pots as part of the ‘Virtual Chelsea’ event.

They also took part in gardening quizzes and completed themed crosswords.

Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires said: