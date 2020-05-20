A mentoring group in Lichfield working with young people has been boosted by a £1,000 donation.

Lichfield Community Mentoring, part of the Lichfield Christian Schools Work Trust, received the funding from Persimmon Homes West Midlands’ Building Futures scheme.

The project supports people aged up to 18 who are facing mental health issues.

Spokesman Richard Hill said:

“Our aim is to support school-aged children who are struggling with low self-esteem and low-level mental health issues that don’t qualify for statutory help.

“We do this by building positive relationships with trained volunteers.

“During the period from 2018 to 2019, we saw 23 mentors provide support to 117 students.

“We are very grateful to Persimmon Homes West Midlands for its support and will use the donation to design and produce some jazzy flyers and leaflets so that we can inform more schools, parents and volunteers about the work that we do.”

Richard Hill, Lichfield Community Mentoring