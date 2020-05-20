A ten-year plan to improve walking and cycling routes around Lichfield and Burntwood has been published.

The proposals have been drawn up as part of a series of recommendations from Staffordshire County Council.

But the plan to improve the network of routes and increase participation in walking and cycling will require a £30million investment over the next decade, the report says.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr Helen Fisher, said:

Helen Fisher

“This plan is central to the county council’s aims of achieving healthy living for residents, access to jobs and the combating climate change. “We want to increase people’s connectivity through cycling and walking to employment, education and leisure. This will support people to lead safer, healthier and more independent lives. “More people have been walking or cycling as a result of the coronavirus crisis and we want to see this continue as life gets back to normal. “With the recent Government announcement of additional funding for cycling the plan is extremely timely and we will await with interest on how the additional funds are allocated.” Cllr Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council

The proposals will help the county council hit national targets to double the number of cycling journeys by 2025.

“I believe we are in an excellent position to move quickly once the funds become available so that we can build on the infrastructure that is already in place. “We will now be consulting with our district and borough councils, local councillors and communities to seek their support for delivering the recommendations in the plan.” Cllr Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council

The council report says among the improvements being targeted for cyclists are new paths, toucan crossings and improved signage.

Changes to encourage walking include enhanced crossings, widened pavements and initiatives to reduce traffic speed.

The strategy can be read in full on the county council website.