Photographers are continuing to showcase their creative flair in a contest organised by Lichfield Camera Club.

With group activities currently curtailed, the photographers have launched a series of divisions where they compete against each other with their best pictures.

Every four weeks promotion and relegation also take place.

To see the latest winners, click below:

Time Flies by Graham Slight

I’ve got this one by Kevin Terry

Springtime (water refraction) by Ivan Shaw

Iguana by Lorraine Bootham

Meadow Grasshopper by Darron Matthews

The Prayer by Dean Borgazzi

Sunshine and Rain by Liz Thomas

Tuscany Countryside by Anne Anderson

Great Gable from Wast Water by Rob Ings

To view all entries in the Lichfield Camera Club leagues visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.