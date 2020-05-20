Volunteers have been thanked for giving up their time during the coronavirus crisis to serve as Special Constables.

Figures from Staffordshire Police reveal that across the county more than 200 people had carried out over 11,000 hours of work.

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Sue Arnold said the group had shown commitment in times of adversity.

“These are incredibly challenging times for everyone, and the role of the Specials in protecting vulnerable people and keeping us all safe has never been more important. “As volunteers, Specials truly go above and beyond the call of duty to support their colleagues, at a time when they will naturally be concerned about the health and wellbeing of their own friends and family. “I thank them for their commitment, their compassion and the personal sacrifices they make every day to ensure we all come through this crisis safely.” Sue Arnold, Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner

Tony Athersmith, Chief Officer of Staffordshire Special Constabulary, added:

“I get a real sense of pride leading such a committed and passionate team of Special Constables as they support their colleagues in the force, and our local communities. “During these challenging times, their work has never been so important to policing and I know their valuable contribution is appreciated by all those they work alongside.” Tony Athersmith, Staffordshire Special Constabulary

For more details on joining the Special Constabulary visit the Staffordshire Police website.