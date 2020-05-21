People in Burntwood will get the final say on a new Neighbourhood Plan – but coronavirus means a vote will be unlikely to take place until May 2021.
Lichfield District Council has agreed that the document will go forward to a referendum.
Cllr Steve Norman, who began the process in 2013, said that despite the enforced delay, the move was good news for the town.
“Progress was slow under a different administration which meant we were then caught, as were all Neighbourhood Plans, by a national legal challenge that put everything on hold for a year.
“Now, of course, we have the coronavirus pandemic which means a referendum – the last stage in the process – is unlikely to be held until May next year when some elections are also due.
“It is possible that the referendum could take place earlier, depending on how successful the pandemic is controlled.
“The good news is though, that from now on the Neighbourhood Plan will be given significant weight in decision-making.”Cllr Steve Norman