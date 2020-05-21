Residents interested in nominating people in Lichfield and Burntwood for a care award are being given more time to do so.

The Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards recognise those who care for the most vulnerable in society.

The deadline has been extended until 31st July to enable those working in the challenging coronavirus crisis to be nominated.

Professional staff, volunteers, young people, care companies and voluntary organisations are all eligible for this year’s awards.

Cllr Alan White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council and cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

Cllr Alan White

“Every year our dignity awards recognise the best of the care sector in Staffordshire and those working in it as well as those volunteering or providing informal care to a family member or relative. “But this year is going to be even more important to highlight the incredible work being done as the sector continues to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic. “We are incredibly grateful for all those people providing care, especially in these challenging times, and the Dignity Awards will give us the opportunity to thank them. “I would urge anyone who knows a great carer or organisation to please get them nominated and get them the recognition they deserve.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Nominations can be done online at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/dignityincare.

People can also request a hard copy of the nomination form by calling 01785 355795 or emailing dignity@staffordshire.gov.uk.

The Awards ceremony due to be held in mid-July will now be rescheduled for autumn.