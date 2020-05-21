A specialist dyslexia school says it is attempting to “level the playing field” for students by opting to use paper materials instead of digital learning tools.
Maple Hayes Dyslexia School has decided to send out homework to students during the coronavirus lockdown by post rather than opt for online learning resources.
Figures from the Institute for Fiscal Studies revealed that children from higher income families were spending more time in education than those from poorer families.
Dr Daryl Brown, headteacher of Maple Hayes Dyslexia School, said by using traditional paper learning resources the school hoped to create a more equal experience.
He added that the move also enabled students who were struggling to access technology due to parents working from home to be able to continue learning.
“The switch to paper work is one that fits perfectly for our school and we are very pleased with the pupils who have sent back pictures of their work so that we can review and comment on it.
“We are a school which caters for children with dyslexia, so keeping children physically reading and writing rather than watching and typing remains very important to the objectives in their ECHP plans.
“Issuing paper work to students does have its own problems, at that time, the postal service was also struggling so we had to send a large batch of work out well in advance in order to ensure it got through to the pupils.
“Even though the volume of work would be off putting to struggling learners, it was the only way we could ensure they had work to do.”Dr Daryl Brown, Maple Hayes Dyslexia School