A specialist dyslexia school says it is attempting to “level the playing field” for students by opting to use paper materials instead of digital learning tools.

Maple Hayes Dyslexia School has decided to send out homework to students during the coronavirus lockdown by post rather than opt for online learning resources.

Figures from the Institute for Fiscal Studies revealed that children from higher income families were spending more time in education than those from poorer families.

Dr Daryl Brown, headteacher of Maple Hayes Dyslexia School, said by using traditional paper learning resources the school hoped to create a more equal experience.

He added that the move also enabled students who were struggling to access technology due to parents working from home to be able to continue learning.