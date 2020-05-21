Figures have revealed that a member of Lichfield City Council has turned up to less than a third of all of the meetings they were scheduled to attend in the past year.

Cllr Sara Pritchard. Picture: Lichfield City Council

The data from sessions of the council were obtained by Lichfield Live and show that of the 28 councillors, 11 had failed to attend at least three quarters of council and planning sessions since May 2019.

Bottom of the pile was Conservative representative for the Leomansley ward, Cllr Sara Pritchard.

The figures show that she attended 27% of sessions, missing 16 of the 22 meetings she could have attended.

Cllr Pritchard has been approached for comment.