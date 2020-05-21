Council chiefs have told a housing association to clear away piles of rubbish outside homes in Lichfield for the second time in just over a month.

Residents living near Armada House first raised concerns over bags of waste being left in April.

At the time Lichfield District Council ordered Platform Housing, which is responsible for the property, to clean up the site.

But just weeks later and new piles of waste have emerged, leading to residents living near Armada Close complaining about a fresh build up of bin bags.

One told Lichfield Live that the build up was unacceptable.

“For this to happen again so soon after the first incident is not on. “With everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, you’d have thought that keeping places clean would be one of the main priorities.” Local resident

Rubbish outside Armada House

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for legal and regulatory services, said the local authority was now looking at ways to resolve the issue in the long term.