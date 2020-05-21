Council chiefs have told a housing association to clear away piles of rubbish outside homes in Lichfield for the second time in just over a month.
Residents living near Armada House first raised concerns over bags of waste being left in April.
At the time Lichfield District Council ordered Platform Housing, which is responsible for the property, to clean up the site.
But just weeks later and new piles of waste have emerged, leading to residents living near Armada Close complaining about a fresh build up of bin bags.
One told Lichfield Live that the build up was unacceptable.
“For this to happen again so soon after the first incident is not on.
“With everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, you’d have thought that keeping places clean would be one of the main priorities.”Local resident
Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for legal and regulatory services, said the local authority was now looking at ways to resolve the issue in the long term.
“It is disappointing the rubbish has built up again at Armada House.
“We are in touch with Platform Housing and have asked them to remove it – and will consider enforcement action if the area is not cleared away in good time.
“We are reviewing the whole waste provision at this site and how we can address this issue in the longer-term to stop waste building up.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council