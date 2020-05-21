A Mile Oak man who drove at speeds of 100mph with a child in his vehicle before crashing into a police car and causing it to catch fire has been jailed.

Wayne Smith, 27, assaulted a woman at an address in Tamworth on 4th August last year.

He then drove her child 260 miles to Cornwall in the early hours of the following day.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police found the car driving along there M5. When they tried to stop the vehicle near Weston-super-Mare, Smith drove at marked police 4×4, causing to to overturn several times before landing on its roof.

A police officer was trapped in the vehicle as it caught fire. He was rescued, but suffered head injuries and PTSD.

The child was found in the foot well of Smith’s vehicle.



He was jailed for 16 months for dangerous driving, two months for assault by beating and eight months for assault/ill-treat/neglect/abandon a child/young person likely to cause unnecessary suffering/injury.

He was also sentenced to five months for assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm to run concurrently.



He was acquitted of false imprisonment and sexual assault.



Detective Constable Martin Ottey said: