The Lichfield Garrick has insisted the show must go on as preparations continue for the annual pantomime.

The theatre has cancelled all shows until the end of July due to the coronavirus crisis.

But the city venue says planning for a production of Peter Pan later this year is continuing, with auditions for young performers to join the cast of the lost boys taking place online.

Boys aged between nine and 15, and girls aged between 8 and 13 and under 5ft 4in are invited to submit video auditions.

Libby Buick has previously performed as a member of the junior cast of the annual Garrick pantomime. She said:

“I have successfully auditioned for three of the Garrick pantomimes, my first being Sleeping Beauty. “Performing on stage with an amazing cast was a fabulous opportunity and a brilliant experience. “The backstage crew were friendly and supportive; they were always professional and always helped us when needed. “I made many new friends on my pantomime journey and learnt so much about theatre life. “Being a member of the junior ensemble takes dedication and commitment but is also great fun and very rewarding. “I will remember my magical Christmas’ at the Garrick as they were just the most amazing and exciting times and I look back on them fondly.” Libby Buick

Audition videos need to be sent by 7th June. For more details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.