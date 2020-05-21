A Lichfield musician has reached the final of a talent contest organised by the Boys’ Brigade.

Tom Hughes, a member of the 1st Lichfield Boys’ Brigade, has made the final three in the BB’s Got Talent competition.

His saxophone and drum performance is now up against two Scottish rivals in a public vote.

All of the performances are available to view online – and people can vote before the deadline at 11pm today (21st May) here.

A spokesperson for the Boys’ Brigade said: