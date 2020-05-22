A Lichfield based video game developer has secured a funding boost from a scheme designed to help companies through the COVID-19 crisis.

Elite Systems has secured £25,000 from BCRS Business Loans via the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) to cover a temporary fall in revenue due to the current pandemic.

The company recently recreated and sold 10,000 units of the 1980s home computer, the Sinclair ZX Spectrum, and is currently working on re-establishing another 80s computer brand – C=Commodore.

Managing director Steve Wilcox said:

“Elite Systems was established in 1984 as a leading developer and publisher of games for popular home computer systems, which it continues to be today, as well as being a designer and developer of innovative entertainment hardware devices. “Although we are continuing with design and development work from home, like most businesses we are currently experiencing a significant reduction in turnover due to the interruption caused by the pandemic. “This has of course temporarily affected our cash flow which prompted us to access CBILS funding. “Now this is in place, our business is secured for the lockdown period and we can make preparations for normal trading to resume as soon as it is declared safe to do so by the government.” Steve Wilcox, Elite Systems

Stephen Deakin, chief executive of BCRS Business Loans, added: