Library bosses say the county’s e-book service is continuing to be in high demand across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The numbers of people across Staffordshire downloaded digital loans have more than doubled since the restrictions on coronavirus were introduced at the end of March.

Audiobook usage has also jumped, with 80% more borrowers.

Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities, said:

“Last year we boosted our e-book stock by 80% and it’s a good job we did as we’ve seen demand go through the roof since the lockdown. “E-books, e-magazines and e-audio books have all become incredibly popular with record numbers out on loan. “We continue to invest in new titles too, to keep up with demand.” Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council

As well as the sharp rise in e-books activity, over 1,000 people have also applied online to become library members.

People can sign up to join their local library by going to www.staffordshire.gov.uk search ‘join library’ and follow the instructions. Existing members can download the BorrowBox or RB Digital app here and login in with their membership number and PIN.