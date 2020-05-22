A Lichfield musician is celebrating after winning a national talent competition.

Tom Hughes performed a saxophone and drum piece for the BB’s Got Talent contest.

The competition was run by the Boys’ Brigade and saw videos submitted before a public vote decided the winners.

Tom, who is a member of the 1st Lichfield Boys’ Brigade, topped the poll in the senior category with more than 45% of the vote.

A spokesperson for the Boys’ Brigade said: