A Lichfield musician is celebrating after winning a national talent competition.
Tom Hughes performed a saxophone and drum piece for the BB’s Got Talent contest.
The competition was run by the Boys’ Brigade and saw videos submitted before a public vote decided the winners.
Tom, who is a member of the 1st Lichfield Boys’ Brigade, topped the poll in the senior category with more than 45% of the vote.
A spokesperson for the Boys’ Brigade said:
“At this time of year many Boys’ Brigade companies would have usually held their annual awards or displays which would have provided opportunities for young people to show off their talents.
“This competition provides a great opportunity for children and young people of all ages.”Boys’ Brigade spokesperson