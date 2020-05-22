Two Lichfield sisters are making the most of their time in lockdown by helping to carry on the fight against cancer – armed with rubber gloves and dusters.

Ellie and Kate Young, aged 14 and 12, are donating pocket money from their household chores to Cancer Research UK.

They’ve also recorded a series of TikTok videos to inspire others to join in.

The Friary School pupils are rallying people to clean up and cash in to help prevent the charity losing out on crucial funding during these unprecedented times.

Proud mum Paula, who has worked for Cancer Research UK for more than 17 years, said:

“Since the girls were born, we’ve watched a lot of friends and family members go through cancer and I’ve seen first-hand how research is changing lives. “Part of my role involves filming our supporters, but I haven’t been able to do that during lockdown, especially as all of our events have been cancelled or postponed. “I jokingly suggested the girls do some extra chores to help raise some money and, to my surprise, they agreed. “Instead of filming an ordinary video they decided to help me create a series of funny cleaning up films on TikTok.” Paula Young

The idea came from Cancer Research UK’s new fundraising pack to help people come up with ways to support the charity from home.

Ellie said:

“Not being able to go to school or see our friends means we’ve got more time to spend online. “If we can use some of that time to help raise money for research, then that’s a good thing because it will help more people survive.” Ellie Young

Other fundraising events helping the charity in recent weeks have included virtual quizzes, live-streamed music nights and sponsored hair cuts.

Paula, 47, from Fradley, said:

“Our supporters are bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘charity begins at home’. “I’m proud of the way Ellie and Kate have embraced the fundraising challenge and I hope it inspires others to do what they can. “We can all play a part, no matter how big or small, in helping to lessen the impact that lockdown has had on our research. “We remain tirelessly committed to making progress for people affected by cancer, but now more than ever, support from the public will be vital. “We simply will not be able to continue funding our cutting-edge work without it.” Paula Young

The young fundraisers have launched a fundraising page where people can donate.