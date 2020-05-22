The safety of staff and pupils will be at the forefront of the decision on whether to reopen schools in June, the MP for Lichfield and Burntwood has said.
The Government announced earlier this month that pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 would be returning to class from 1st June.
But some schools have said they are unsure exactly when they will reopen.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the decision would ultimately lie with headteachers and governors.
“Following discussions I have had with John Henderson, the chief executive of Staffordshire County Council, and leader Cllr Philip Atkins, I am even more convinced than ever that while primary schools should make every effort to open for Reception, Year 1 and Year 6, that should be the decision for each individual school as to whether it is safe to do so.
“The key is safety for the children first and foremost, for the adults working at the school and for parents.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant added that a one-size fits all approach would not work given the differences between different settings.
“The county is providing advice when sought, but social distancing will be the key.
“To a large extent that will depend on the layout of the school.
“Clearly, this will be easier in schools with spacious modern classrooms than in some old, Victorian built schools.
“But with years 2, 3, 4 and 5 not being asked to return yet – around half of each school’s students – this will help in ensuring a two metre separation can be maintained.
“The headteacher and school governors will be aware of the urgent need for schools to open before too long and it is they who must make that judgment.”Michael Fabricant MP