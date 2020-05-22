The safety of staff and pupils will be at the forefront of the decision on whether to reopen schools in June, the MP for Lichfield and Burntwood has said.

The Government announced earlier this month that pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 would be returning to class from 1st June.

But some schools have said they are unsure exactly when they will reopen.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the decision would ultimately lie with headteachers and governors.

“Following discussions I have had with John Henderson, the chief executive of Staffordshire County Council, and leader Cllr Philip Atkins, I am even more convinced than ever that while primary schools should make every effort to open for Reception, Year 1 and Year 6, that should be the decision for each individual school as to whether it is safe to do so. “The key is safety for the children first and foremost, for the adults working at the school and for parents.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant added that a one-size fits all approach would not work given the differences between different settings.