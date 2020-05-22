A police chief is asking people in Lichfield and Burntwood to think twice before heading out to local beauty spots over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Changes to restrictions on exercising has seen increasing numbers visiting country park sites such as Chasewater and Cannock Chase.
But with more warm weather expected over the weekend, people are being asked to stay at home as much as possible.
Chief Inspector Becky Hyde, area commander for Cannock Chase, said numbers of people visiting had soared in recent days.
“We understand why people want to be here, especially after an already lengthy lockdown.
“But COVID-19 has not gone away and we all have a duty to protect ourselves, our families and other members of our community who may be more vulnerable.
“Please stay within household groups and keep two metres away from other groups not from your household.
“Overall, people have been really good and acted responsibly in public places and it’s important the good work is not undone.”Ch Insp Becky Hyde