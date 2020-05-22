A police chief is asking people in Lichfield and Burntwood to think twice before heading out to local beauty spots over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Changes to restrictions on exercising has seen increasing numbers visiting country park sites such as Chasewater and Cannock Chase.

But with more warm weather expected over the weekend, people are being asked to stay at home as much as possible.

Chief Inspector Becky Hyde, area commander for Cannock Chase, said numbers of people visiting had soared in recent days.