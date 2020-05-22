A scheme delivering food to vulnerable residents in Lichfield and Burntwood has now helped more than 1,000 people after being rolled out to other locations.

The community hub began as a partnership between Central England Co-op and Lichfield District Council.

The local authority identifies local people who are unable to make shopping trips to buy food. Orders are then processed by the retailer before being delivered.

Since the Lichfield scheme launched, Central England Co-op has rolled it out to Stafford, Burton, Derby and Leicester.

James Knight, member and community relations officer for Central England Co-op, said:

“I am so proud to see that our great partnerships across the five areas has now seen us help over 1,000 people. “Our community hubs have allowed us and the organisations to come together, find the people in need and ensure we get them the food and essentials they need right to their door. “This is a perfect example of co-operation in action and while we are living through these uncertain times we will continue to work closely with council to help those who need us the most through this project.” James Knight, Central England Co-op

So far, 579 food parcels have been sent out to people in Lichfield and Burntwood from the community hub at the Boley Park store.

Councillor Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for communities and housing, said:

Cllr Ashley Yeates