Bereaved people in Lichfield are meeting online to support each other and beat isolation thanks to a digital service.

St Giles Hospice has launched three virtual bereavement help points to provide information, companionship and practical and emotional support.

Before the COVID-19 crisis, the hospice ran 14 in-person facilities at centres across the region, but these face-to-face services have had to close temporarily because of coronavirus restrictions.

Community engagement manager Ian Leech said the idea for the virtual help points came about very quickly after the lockdown began – and the first group was up and running within two weeks.

“We knew just how important community-based bereavement help points are in providing an anchor point for people’s weeks in the days, months and years after bereavement. “Before the closures we were seeing more than 1,000 visits every month, with help points every day of the working week across our catchment area. Offering an online option seemed the next step for existing attendees and newly-bereaved people who wanted some peer support. “We initially spoke to the volunteers who help run our help points to ask them to help us test the technology and the format of the groups. “Their willingness to embrace the technology was wonderful, particularly as we have a large number of volunteers who are over 75, and the levels of engagement really challenged people’s perceptions of what older people are capable of when it comes to technology.” Ian Leech, St Giles Hospice

Ian said that setting up the virtual help points had been a real learning curve for all involved – but added that the initiative had been a real success at a time when bereaved people were feeling more isolated than normal.