Councillors are urging people visiting Lichfield and Burntwood over the Bank Holiday weekend to follow social distancing guidelines.

Forecasters say temperatures are set to rise again in the coming days.

And with parks and open spaces expecting to prove popular, Lichfield District Council chiefs are asking people to remember the current guidelines

Keeping two metres apart from others at all times, unless they are part of your household.

Maintaining good hand hygiene, including washing your hands before and after going out and using hand gel.

Only meeting one other person from a different household outdoors at a time.

Staying at home as much as possible -and not leaving your home if someone in your household has symptoms

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for leisure, said:

Fradley Junction

“I know everyone will be looking forward to the long weekend, and we are so lucky to have such wonderful green spaces across the district, including Beacon Park, Fradley Junction, Chasewater Country Park and many more. “I hope everyone has a fantastic weekend and continues following the social distancing measures. “Together we can help stop the spread of coronavirus.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The council is also reminding people that playgrounds, outdoor gyms and skate parks remain closed.