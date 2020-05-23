Young people in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to help shape the way councillors tackle climate change.

Staffordshire County Council has teamed up with Staffordshire Council for Voluntary Youth Services and the Staffordshire Youth Union, to launch a new fact-finding mission.

The organisations want to get the views and ideas of young people on what can be done to address climate change in the region.

After declaring a climate change emergency last year, the county council has set out four aims to address the issue in Staffordshire:

Reduce carbon emissions

Improve air quality

Improve biodiversity and protect and enhance natural environment

Increase recycling and reuse, and reduce waste

Cllr Conor Wileman, cabinet support member for environmental future, said:

“This is a brilliant opportunity for young people to put their ideas to the county council, and for us to consider these plans and potentially put them into action. “At the moment we have a draft plan, so we’re asking young people to have their say and potentially influence what our final plan looks like. “It’s really important for us to listen to everyone’s views – it’s not just a case of what we as an organisation should be doing, but how the while county can solve the problem of climate change. “By seeking out different people’s views we can make sure the plan we have is the best it can be, so we can all reduce climate change in the county.” Cllr Conor Wileman, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone wanting to share their views can fill in the survey here.