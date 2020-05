Police are trying to trace thieves who targeted a farm in Shenstone.

They forced open the doors of a building on Mill Lane at 11.30pm on Friday (22nd May).

A Star Five GPS receiver, a computer control panel and a Caddy C200 I Mig welder were stolen.

Anyone with information can contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting log 132 of 23/05/20.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said: