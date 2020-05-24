We’re highlighting some of the Lichfield and Burntwood companies who are adapting to tackle the challenges the coronavirus crisis is posing to business…

A Burntwood company has launched a product it hopes will help other firms begin to get back to business as usual.

A member of staff using the Rollerscreen at their desk

The Rollerscreen has been produced by blinds manufacturer Haywoods Contracts.

Suspended from the ceiling, the clear screens are designed to protect workers who are dealing with the public.

The company says it hopes the product will help shops, pharmacies, banks and takeaways trade safely.

Director Darren Ennis said they had already seen orders from local businesses.

“Once the Government announced easing of restrictions on the retail market, we were looking for things to help our own shop operate safely. “We then saw this as something we could make ourselves. “It’s great to be adding this product to the range of blinds manufactured at our site in Burntwood. “It will help other businesses comply with the Government COVID-19 guidelines.” Darren Ennis, Haywoods Contracts

For more details on the new Rollerscreen, call 01543 279996.