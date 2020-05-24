Organisations helping to support armed forces communities in Lichfield and Burntwood during the coronavirus pandemic are being invited to apply for funding.

Grants of up to £60,000 are being made available by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

Voluntary groups, charities and community interest companies delivering services to veterans, Armed Forces families and others from the Armed Forces community are eligible for the grants.

Projects must provide support in areas including:

Support to the elderly

Service families

Mental and physical health

Domestic violence

Housing and employment

Keeping valuable services up and running.

Cllr Alan White, Deputy Leader at Staffordshire County Council and a former member of the armed forces himself, said:

Alan White

“This fund is for those organisations and groups providing support to our local armed forces communities through the coronavirus pandemic. “Lots of different groups and projects are being considered for funding, including those helping older people, or armed forces families or delivering advice services on mental health and wellbeing. “The funding can also be used to help organisations with their usual day to day services and running costs. “I would encourage organisations who think they might be eligible to make an application.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The closing date for applications is 29th May. For more information on eligibility and how to apply visit www.covenantfund.org.uk.