Members of Chasetown FC have teamed up to support key workers across the region.
The group from the supporters’ club and the junior section teamed up to crate the One Chasetown initiative.
It has seen packages created and delivered to 33 NHS and care home facilities in Staffordshire.
A spokesperson said:
“The packages were intended as a small thank you to all those dedicated workers who have recently put others before themselves in order to get us through these unprecedented times.”Chasetown FC spokesperson