The painting by John Ambrose found in Lichfield

An oil painting unearthed in Lichfield has sold for £340 at auction.

The picture by John Ambrose was uncovered at a valuation session in the city.

The scene of St Ives went under the Hammer at the Hansons Auctioneers sale this week.

Bidding eventually saw the hammer fall with the price reaching £340.

