People are being asked to have their say on plans to create a “socially distanced” seating area in Lichfield city centre.

The propopals would see Market Square repurposed as businesses reopen with the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

But the change would mean city markets moving to a new location.

People are now being asked to give their views on the idea before a final decision is made.

A spokesperson for Lichfield City Council:

“Lichfield Place Board have requested we make the Market Square available for socially-distanced seating and relocate the Markets to Bird St car park. “The city council would welcome your comments on this proposal.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

People can send their views to sarah.thomas@lichfield.gov.uk.