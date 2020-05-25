The Conservative leader of Lichfield District Council has said Dominic Cummings should have left his post when his trip to Durham was first uncovered.

The Prime Minister’s senior advisor has been defending his actions during a press conference this afternoon (25th May).

He travelled from his home in London to stay at a property on his parents’ estate during the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stood by Mr Cummings insisting he had done nothing wrong.

But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he was surprised the action had not been taken already to nip the controversy in the bud.

“It’s quite extraordinary that an advisor is getting so much leeway from the Government. “The Government has spent months building huge amounts of political capital, and appears to have lost it in a single weekend. “Cummings should have gone as soon as these revelations came to light.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen’s comments come after the leader of Burntwood Town Council expressed her “utter disgust” at the actions of Mr Cummings.