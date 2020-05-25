Young people leaving care in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given additional support during the current coronavirus crisis.

Staffordshire County Council says additional help is being given to help those who have left its care.

It added that others who were due to take the first steps towards semi-independence are being funded to remain where they are until the COVID-19 situation improves.

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“If it is safe to do so, we always strive to keep children and young people with their families, but there are occasions when it’s in their best interests to be fostered. “These have been vulnerable children, often growing up in difficult circumstances, and when the time comes for them to take their first steps in the adult world we offer as much support as we can to make that transition at what can be a difficult and confusing time. “The current crisis is putting pressure on all of us and we know it’s having a big effect on our care leavers so it’s essential we do what we can to help and support these young people who may have few others to turn to.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

Usually young people leaving Staffordshire County Council’s care network at 18 take their first steps into housing association properties.

But with the recent health crisis seeing housing needed for rough sleepers and other at-risk groups, the council said it had decided to continue funding young people in their current placements rather than allow them to move to “inappropriate accommodation”.