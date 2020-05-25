The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood says he “neither supports nor condemns” Dominic Cummings.

The Prime Minister’s special advisor has been at the centre of controversy over a journey he made to Durham from London during the coronavirus lockdown.

Nine Conservative MPs have called for him to resign, despite Boris Johnson backing Mr Cummings at the daily coronavirus press briefing yesterday (25th May).

Lichfield and Burntwood MP Michael Fabricant said he would not be joining a “twitter kangaroo court” on the subject.

“I neither support nor condemn Cummings. “I am unaware of all the details, so I make no premature judgement. “It is all too easy for the mostly anonymous twitter kangaroo court who are ignorant of the truth, the facts and fairness, to wield prematurely the axe.” Michael Fabricant MP

In a reply on social media, Mr Fabricant added that there were differences between the situation of Mr Cummings and those of other key figures who have been at the centre of similar controversies, such as Government scientific advisor Prof Neil Ferguson and Scotland’s chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood.