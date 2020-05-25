There cannot be one rule for some and one for others when it comes to coronavirus restrictions, Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has said.

Dominic Cummings has been at the centre of controversy after the Prime Minister’s senior adviser was found to have travelled to Durham during the lockdown.

Despite some MPs calling for him to sacked, Boris Johnson has moved to stand by his man during a press briefing yesterday (25th May).

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant had previously said he “neither supports nor condemns” Mr Cummings.

But he has now said he recognises why passions are running high across the country.

“I understand the anger of many people regarding the Dominic Cummings issue. “Everyone has to abide by the lockdown rules during this coronavirus period for the safety of others. “It is infuriating when most have stuck to the rules while a few others have ignored them. “There cannot be one rule for some and not for others. “With regard to Dominic Cummings, it is not clear he has broken the rules. “He has a vulnerable 4 year old and – as I understand it – when one of the child’s parents became ill, they decided to drive direct to the grandparent’s house where the child could be cared for and they could isolate for 14 days in a separate building. “This is permissible under the regulations as there are clear written exemptions in the case of children’s welfare. “Provided that this was adhered to, and in particular that he did not break the full quarantine period, that he remained at home with his wife and came into no contact with others, Cummings acted within the rules.” Michael Fabricant MP

“Cummings had access to family”

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Durham has now asked officers to investigate the facts surrounding Mr Cummings’ trip from London.

Mr Fabricant said that appropriate steps should be taken if the Prime Minister’s advisor has been found to have broken the law.

“If there were undeniable evidence that he did not maintain the quarantine and so endangered others, he should, of course, be immediately sacked and face possible prosecution. “The deputy chief medical officer for England, Dr Jenny Harries, made it clear right at the beginning of the lockdown who could look after a child if both parents or carers were incapacitated “She said: ‘Clearly if you have adults who are unable to look after a small child, that is an exceptional circumstance. And if the individuals do not have access to care support – formal care support – or to family, they will be able to work through their local authority hubs’. “In this instance, Cummings had access to family.” Michael Fabricant MP

“I am always wary when there is an apparent witch hunt”

Mr Fabricant has been subject to suggestions around his own movements during the coronavirus crisis.

And he said this experience had made him reluctant to cast aspersions at this stage.