There cannot be one rule for some and one for others when it comes to coronavirus restrictions, Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has said.
Dominic Cummings has been at the centre of controversy after the Prime Minister’s senior adviser was found to have travelled to Durham during the lockdown.
Despite some MPs calling for him to sacked, Boris Johnson has moved to stand by his man during a press briefing yesterday (25th May).
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant had previously said he “neither supports nor condemns” Mr Cummings.
But he has now said he recognises why passions are running high across the country.
“I understand the anger of many people regarding the Dominic Cummings issue.
“Everyone has to abide by the lockdown rules during this coronavirus period for the safety of others.
“It is infuriating when most have stuck to the rules while a few others have ignored them.
“There cannot be one rule for some and not for others.
“With regard to Dominic Cummings, it is not clear he has broken the rules.
“He has a vulnerable 4 year old and – as I understand it – when one of the child’s parents became ill, they decided to drive direct to the grandparent’s house where the child could be cared for and they could isolate for 14 days in a separate building.
“This is permissible under the regulations as there are clear written exemptions in the case of children’s welfare.
“Provided that this was adhered to, and in particular that he did not break the full quarantine period, that he remained at home with his wife and came into no contact with others, Cummings acted within the rules.”Michael Fabricant MP
“Cummings had access to family”
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Durham has now asked officers to investigate the facts surrounding Mr Cummings’ trip from London.
Mr Fabricant said that appropriate steps should be taken if the Prime Minister’s advisor has been found to have broken the law.
“If there were undeniable evidence that he did not maintain the quarantine and so endangered others, he should, of course, be immediately sacked and face possible prosecution.
“The deputy chief medical officer for England, Dr Jenny Harries, made it clear right at the beginning of the lockdown who could look after a child if both parents or carers were incapacitated
“She said: ‘Clearly if you have adults who are unable to look after a small child, that is an exceptional circumstance. And if the individuals do not have access to care support – formal care support – or to family, they will be able to work through their local authority hubs’.
“In this instance, Cummings had access to family.”Michael Fabricant MP
“I am always wary when there is an apparent witch hunt”
Mr Fabricant has been subject to suggestions around his own movements during the coronavirus crisis.
And he said this experience had made him reluctant to cast aspersions at this stage.
“I am personally very conscious that there has to be reliable evidence.
“I was ‘spotted in Wales’ several times during the lockdown and this was reported on twitter and Facebook when, in fact, I was – and still am – in Lichfield during the whole period of the lockdown.
“I am always wary when there is an apparent witch hunt aimed at one individual.
“There has to be fairness to society as a whole and as applied to an individual.
“But, I repeat, if there is firm proof that he broke the 14 day quarantine and endangered others, or that he made multiple visits to Durham – all of which Cummings denies – then he will have to resign or be sacked.”Michael Fabricant MP
Too little and too late.
You have belittled your position as our MP and our Prime Minister has disgraced his office and our party
MF’s view is changing according to the direction of public opinion as we see here compared with his previous utterance. MF is an irrelevance to me and his thoughts lack weight and conviction. Sorry, Michael.
Oh Michael, your voters feel this, it’s real anger. It isn’t a concept like brexit, it’s real raw emotion and people have sacrificed a lot.
You have been sitting on the fence and this just looks like you’ve jumped on the bandwagon of popular feeling.
Too little, too late.
If a person of Cummings resources was not able to stay at home what chances for us lesser mortals that did? His belligerent attitude is well known and his disregard for normal procedure.
What is at stake here is credibility. We now have a non elected government puppeteer broadcasting to the nation. Such arrogance is unprecedented.
Get real government, people have sacrificed. If you expect them to continue, in the light of life and livelihoods, you need to be HONEST.
This is a shoddy, sorry state of affairs. There is NO excuse! Sack him NOW!
If Mr Cummings had a known past record of understanding/accepting the current situation in context, this action on his part would be seen as exceptional and given perhaps some understanding. But the premise does not apply; he is an inveterate maverick – precisely why he has attained his current position – and he has often clearly expressed his contempt for the status quo as he sees it. In this respect his action is far more in keeping with his attitude that some conventions/guidelines/rules do not apply to him. At a time when adherence to these rules (and described as such by Matt Hancock) is almost sacrosanct and they have been followed by so many at great personal pain, there is already enough material on this to suggest strongly that he did infringe the stipulations in both spirit and letter. The associated aspect of the determined/obstinate manner with which the PM and members of the cabinet have sought to justify his behaviour (often via crass tweets) has simply not helped matters, giving rise to a widespread public perception that they need him more than he needs them. The fact that Mr Fabricant is trying to ride both horses in this race reveals perhaps the divided attitudes within the Conservative Party more than any other aspect such as public opinion.
Mr Fabricant – I now have the full facts from Dominic Cummings himself. My view has not changed, in some respects they have hardened. He rewrote the guidelines to suit himself when millions of us have made sacrifices and taken difficult decisions in order to follow those guidelines.
The exceptional circumstances he cites did not exist at that time, if they did they were not widely explained by the Government.
Mr Cummings remains the story, as does the PM’s judgement.
It would really help if someone could point to the guidance about exceptional circumstances and small children that Cummings and the government keep referring to. It may well exist, but so far I’ve only heard assurances from government figures that it does, not a specific reference to it.
I suppose sitting on the fence instead of hiding behind it is an improvement.
