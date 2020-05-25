The latest round of the virtual Lichfield Parkrun has taken place.
Although some coronavirus restrictions are being eased, the usual event in Beacon Park is still unable to take place.
But participants have still been taking part in the online challenge, which sees them cover 5km on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then posting their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.
- Henry Appleby – 19:56
- Sean White – 21:24
- Natasha Lee – 22:30
- Daniel Floyd – 22:47
- Jez Booker – 23:48
- Ross Gregory – 23:53
- Ian Croasdale – 24:01
- Richard Cowton – 24:07
- Liv Bradley – 24:28
- Austin Brauser – 25:37
- Hellen Lane – 25:46
- Matt Vale – 26:05
- Emily Mason – 26:18
- Chris Rathbone – 26:24
- Richard Fielding – 26:52
- Jo Cooper-Gavin – 26:55
- Lea Gillion – 28:25
- Emily Nicholls – 28:37
- Charlotte Faulkner – 28:52
- Kate Clayton – 29:50
- Hannah Walton – 30:00
- Ellen Gulliksen – 30:09
- Lesley Cooper – 30:19
- Ade Cooper – 30:19
- Paul Ledbury – 30:30
- Rachel Bentley – 30:40
- Elliot Spenser – 30:59
- Sian Thompson – 31:15
- Penny Lee – 31:32
- John Wiltshire – 31:47
- James Reynolds – 32:35
- Tricia Reynolds – 35:18
- Dawn Hayward – 35:19
- Kirsty Elaine – 36:43
- Jane Mackenzie – 37:52
- Hannah Edwards – 38:31
- Phil Sawyer – 41:57
- Natalie Reynolds – 43:08
- Anne Mason – 48:57
- Hellen Floyd – 59:02
- Linda Young – 59:03