Plans for a new entrance area at a Lichfield school have been approved.

The proposals will also see internal improvements to the staffroom and reception area.

Croft Architecture, which is behind the design, said in a planning statement that the alterations would enhance the school.

“The new entrance structure has been designed as a striking focal point, clearly denoting the main entrance. “Addressing the main site access point, the gable shape wraps up and over the existing flat-roofed school building adding verticality and is easily read as the intended destination for school visitors. “Clad in a dark green metal product with a fully-glazed principle elevation, the design reflects the school identity through it’s colour scheme. “Entering through the fully glazed gable entrance visitors to the school are greeted with a light, spacious reception area. “A stylish, staffed reception desk fronts the glazed staff offices beyond which gives the impression of a vibrant learning facility and also affords visual security for all.”

