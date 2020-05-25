An artist's impression of the new entrance area at Willows Primary School

Plans for a new entrance area at a Lichfield school have been approved.

The proposals will also see internal improvements to the staffroom and reception area.

Croft Architecture, which is behind the design, said in a planning statement that the alterations would enhance the school.

“The new entrance structure has been designed as a striking focal point, clearly denoting the main entrance.

“Addressing the main site access point, the gable shape wraps up and over the existing flat-roofed school building adding verticality and is easily read as the intended destination for school visitors.

“Clad in a dark green metal product with a fully-glazed principle elevation, the design reflects the school identity through it’s colour scheme.

“Entering through the fully glazed gable entrance visitors to the school are greeted with a light, spacious reception area.

“A stylish, staffed reception desk fronts the glazed staff offices beyond which gives the impression of a vibrant learning facility and also affords visual security for all.”

Full details are available on the Staffordshire County Council planning website.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *