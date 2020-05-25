Volunteers working to restore old and unwanted bikes say 25 have been completed in the last month – and were now looking for more.

Lichfield Re:Cycle takes abandoned and no longer needed bicycles before restoring them and offering them out to members of the community for free long term loan.

During the coronavirus crisis, the charity has continued to carry out work with members collecting donated frames and bikes and restoring them in their own homes.

But a spokesperson said more were now needed to allow their work to carry on.

“We have run out of donated bikes. “We have posted photos on our social media pages of some of the bikes our volunteers have fixed – 25 in the last month alone. “If you have a bike in a shed or garage you won’t use, please consider donating it. “We can collect them if necessary.” Lichfield Re:Cycle spokesperson

Anyone who has a bike to donate can visit the Lichfield Re:Cycle website for details of how to contact the group.