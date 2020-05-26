A Burntwood headteacher has told parents of children not due to return to class next month that changes will need to be made to home learning to accommodate the partial reopening.

Primary schools across the country will begin to welcome back children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 from 1st June after the coronavirus closure.

Social distancing measures will mean smaller classes and other changes to the way teaching is delivered.

But in a letter to parents Jane Davies, headteacher of Fulfen Primary School, said the demands on staff would mean other year groups still learning from home may see changes to the provision that can be offered.

“As you can appreciate, if schools reopen on 1st June to increased numbers of pupils, that will mean that teachers will be required in school to teach the children. “As we will be teaching classes of small numbers, all teachers, teaching assistants and support staff will be required to be in school in order to facilitate the new procedures. “This will mean that the teachers will not have the capacity to run the home learning as it has been previously. “We will, however continue to support parents with home schooling as much as we possibly can.” Jane Davies, Fulfen Primary School

She said that teachers would continue to signpost relevant learning material, such as BBC Bitesize resources.