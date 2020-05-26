A Burntwood headteacher has told parents of children not due to return to class next month that changes will need to be made to home learning to accommodate the partial reopening.
Primary schools across the country will begin to welcome back children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 from 1st June after the coronavirus closure.
Social distancing measures will mean smaller classes and other changes to the way teaching is delivered.
But in a letter to parents Jane Davies, headteacher of Fulfen Primary School, said the demands on staff would mean other year groups still learning from home may see changes to the provision that can be offered.
“As you can appreciate, if schools reopen on 1st June to increased numbers of pupils, that will mean that teachers will be required in school to teach the children.
“As we will be teaching classes of small numbers, all teachers, teaching assistants and support staff will be required to be in school in order to facilitate the new procedures.
“This will mean that the teachers will not have the capacity to run the home learning as it has been previously.
“We will, however continue to support parents with home schooling as much as we possibly can.”Jane Davies, Fulfen Primary School
She said that teachers would continue to signpost relevant learning material, such as BBC Bitesize resources.
“Teachers will also plan some ‘can do’ activities for the children, which can be completed to supplement the work found online if required.
“It will not be possible for the teachers of these classes to respond as they have done previously due to their teaching commitments in school.
“For Years 2, 3, 4 and 5, teachers will be in school teaching children of key workers and vulnerable children two days a week, which clearly increases their workload.
“We are committed to providing quality home-learning tasks, yet have to consider the well-being of staff.
“For this reason, we will be reducing the English and maths ‘must do’ activities to four days a week and will obviously continue to provide ‘can Do’ activities for the full five days.
“We do feel that there will be many activities available for the children to engage with. However, as some families are incredibly keen, if you feel you need more on the fifth day, you could supplement with the online resources suggested.
“I thank you for your understanding and support at this most difficult time.”Jane Davies, Fulfen Primary School