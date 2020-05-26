People in Burntwood are being asked not to let their efforts in the fight against coronavirus to be for nothing as lockdown restrictions are eased.

The Government has outlined the latest phase of the move out of measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It will mean a number of businesses such as car showrooms will be able to open their doors from the middle of June.

But Cllr Sue Woodward, county councillor for Burntwood North and Leader of Burntwood Town Council, said people needed to continue to show restraint.

“Coronavirus hasn’t gone away and, in some parts of Staffordshire, is only now starting to plateau so it’s important that we don’t take the brakes off too quickly. “The response of local communities has been amazing and the numerous support groups will continue to provide support for whoever needs it. “The vast majority of local residents have stuck to Government advice to protect their family, their friends and neighbours and, in doing so, have protected the whole community. “But we all need to stick to the guidelines to prevent a second spike. Otherwise, all of our efforts and sacrifices will have been for nothing. “We just have to keep on keeping on, whatever others choose to do.” Cllr Sue Woodward

“We have suppressed our own instincts for the greater good”

‘Cllr Woodward paid tribute to Burntwood residents who had abided by the guidance on social distancing and closures of businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.