People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to support local tourism and hospitality businesses once they reopen after coronavirus.

The plea comes after a report revealed the annual value of tourism to Staffordshire is £1.85billion.

The figure, from a study by The Research Solution, is an increase of 2.3% on 2018.

The report added that more than 32,000 jobs across the county were being supported by the tourism industry.

Cllr Mark Winnington, cabinet member responsible for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said: