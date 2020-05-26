A Lichfield coffee shop is reminding customers it has gone cashless to help adhere to coronavirus guidelines.
Melbourne, on Bird Street, has reopened to serve from 7.30am to 1pm seven days a week.
But some restrictions are being put in place to ensure social distancing measures are followed.
“We can confirm we meet the Government guidelines.
“To safeguard our customers and our staff, we ask customers to stop bringing in cash as we are cashless.
“Staff have asked not to handle it and we are doing what makes them feel safe.”Melbourne spokesperson