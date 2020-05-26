A Lichfield councillor says he is looking forward to throwing himself into working with local communities after retiring from his day job.

Cllr Richard Cox, who represents the Armitage with Handsacre ward, left his role with carpet and flooring business Headlam Group on 22nd May.

He originally joined the business when it was known as Joseph, Hamilton & Seaton Ltd in Shenstone in 1983.

But he said the decision to retire was made following the death of his father

The Conservative councillor said he hoped retirement would allow him to spend more time working within the communities he represents.

“My decision to retire will enable me to participate in groups and visit various organisations within the ward, which includes Hawksyard and Kings Bromley which has not always been readily possible before without taking holiday to conduct my responsibilities and duties as a district councillor. “I decided to retire following the sad passing of my father last May. During the past year I have taken time to reflect on my future. “In January 2020 I was off work following a foot operation and during this time I decided what I really would like to do is become more involved in the communities I represent on Lichfield District Council, which includes Armitage with Handsacre – my home village – but also Kings Bromley and the recent development known as Hawksyard.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The coronavirus crisis meant Cllr Cox’s plans for retirement didn’t quite go as planned.

“We had a family holiday booked on a cruise to the Norwegian Fjords in the week of my retirement, initially to celebrate my father’s 90th birthday. “But before he died, he insisted we did not cancel the holiday, therefore it was to be my retirement holiday. “I then decided I would dedicate my time to serving the communities I value so much and know I can offer so much more to. “Unfortunately, things didn’t go to plan as on 24th March my employer announced we would be all furloughed until further notice. “I was furloughed until 29th May which obviously meant I would not be returning to work. “On the one hand I was happy about this, but on the other sad that I had not said goodbye to my colleagues. “They were quite mixed emotions and a rather confusing way to end 37 years of unbroken service.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Cox has already decided to take up a charity challenge by embarking on the One Million Step Challenge. He said:

“I am doing the challenge for Diabetes UK during July August and September as I am a Type 2. “I’ve always wanted to do something like this to raise funds for a charity therefore now I’ve retired I have no excuse, so I’m really looking forward to my walks knowing I’m also raising money for my charity.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

People can donate to his fundraising efforts online.